Vadodara Literature Fest: The right to speech should not be exercised to generate hate towards others’ right to speech, says Justice D Y Chandrachud
Accepting the fact that others have rights, too, is necessary to create a perfect balance in the society, says the former CJI.
Written by Aditi Raja
Vadodara | Updated: January 28, 2026 08:29 PM IST
4 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Justice Chandrachud was speaking at Vadodara Literature Fest 4.0 at Parul University. (Express Photo)
Right to speech should not be exercised to generate hate towards other people’s right to speech, said former Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday.
Speaking of the diversity in the nation, Justice Chandrachud said that accepting the fact that others have rights, too, is necessary to “create a perfect balance in the society”.
Justice Chandrachud was speaking at Vadodara Literature Fest 4.0 at Parul University where he interacted with participants over constitutional values and the democratic thinking, signing copies of his book ‘Why the Constitution Matters’.
Interacting with the participants, Justice Chandrachud referred to the Constitution as a “living document that defends the principles of justice, equality, liberty, and ethical conduct in the institutions”.
Speaking about the significant role that citizens and institutions play in upholding the constitutional morality in a dynamic democracy, Justice Chandrachud said, “The Constitution gives you rights. But once you realise and accept that others have rights too, that’s when you can create a perfect balance in the society. We have the right to speech, but we should not exercise it in a way that generates hate towards other people’s right to speech.”
“Constitutional rights require balance in a plural society. Freedom of speech is a right, but it must be exercised responsibly. When speech degenerates into hate, it threatens democratic order. Institutions are central to the functioning of democracy. Allow yourself space to let diverse ideas enter your mind. Give yourself the freedom to explore diversity and gain exposure. You expand spaces, create opportunities for equality and people will grab it,” he explained.
Justice Chandrachud also spoke about the diversity of the country and urged people to “hear diverse ideas”. “The true strength of India comes from its diversity. So, respect each other… Understand each other. Read diversely. Read beyond what is familiar, beyond what your understanding is. If you don’t accept the ability of others to shock you, you will not evolve,” Justice Chandrachud said.
Story continues below this ad
Referring to the platform that literature festivals provide for discussions, he said, “Literature should not just entertain you or make you comfortable. It should shock you, challenge you, and make you think… Allow yourself space to let diverse ideas come to your mind… You don’t have to do a lot of big things to make a difference in the world. Just some small random acts of kindness that should allow you to believe that you have made a difference in the world. Despite numerous differences, what binds us together is the shared value of India as our nation.”
Justice Chandrachud also spoke about “facial neutrality” of law, which was “discriminatory”– a core concept of law that had been reflected in several judgments delivered by him during his tenure. He said, “The devil is always in the fine print… Facially neutral criteria may actually operate to discriminate in society… Our society is just coming out of its patriarchal mindset… You expand space, create space for equality and people will take it.”
Justice Chandrachud emphasised on the need to design public places to be disability-friendly. “Designed for default must be disability-friendly. We need to redesign public spaces to make them disability friendly. We have to think that disability is not a medical issue but the burden we impose on them. Changing mindset is critical when we look upon people with disabilities… Create an equal opportunity for them and they will progress.”
Former Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane also graced the Literature Festival on Wednesday, sharing his experiences in military command to reflect on values of leadership, discipline, and service to the nation. Naravane said that institutions carry a responsibility of protecting national security and maintaining public trust. “Morally right thing will seem hard; but you need to choose the harder — right than the easier– wrong… The Army is not the only democratic force that this nation has. You all who are sitting here and are out there, each and everyone of you contribute to the nation’s security and democracy.”
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More