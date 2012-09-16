Vadodara lawyers call off strike after 5 days

The lawyers of Vadodara district and sessions court on Saturday called off their five-day long strike over alleged misbehaviour of judges and uncleanliness on court premises after Justice Kalpesh Jhaveri of the Gujarat High Court assured them of calling a meeting of the judges to resolve issues late on Saturday evening. Baroda Bar Association (BBA) president Nalin Patel said they would resume works from Monday.

Justice Jhaveri,who is administrative Justice in-charge of Vadodara district and sessions court,on Saturday visit the court to hear grievances of members of BBA and other senior advocates of the city.

The meeting began at around 5 pm in the court premises. Lawyers alleged that certain judges were misbehaving with and insulting them by passing derogatory remarks on them during hearing. They further alleged that judges were not delivering verdicts in a number of cases despite hearing for the same having been concluded.

Responding to representations from lawyers,Justice Jhaveri said,I will not comment on judicial matters but if they are misbehaving,I shall look into it. I assure you I shall call a meeting of all the judges in Ahmedabad on a Sunday and solve your problems.

However,he asked the lawyers to be patient and give him some time to resolve the whole issue.

On the reported unhygienic condition prevalent on the twin premises and additional infrastructure,Justice Jhaveri said he would pass necessary instruction to authorities concerned. I shall instruct executive engineer (of state public works department) to address the problems immediately, he said.

Justice Jhaveri met the lawyers after BBA made a written representation to the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court,Bhaskar Bhattacharya on Thursday who in turn asked Justice Jhaveri to look into the matter.

Around 400 lawyers of Vadodara district and sessions court,housed in Nayay Madir and Lal Court buildings,had initially gone on a two-day strike from Tuesday alleging the court administration had failed to maintain hygienic condition on the twin promises and provide clean,drinkable water. They said washrooms on the court premises were stinking and hence unfit for use. They are also demanding skywalks connecting Nayay Madir with Lal Court building and Family Court.

Incidentally,a PIL is also pending with HC over the similar issues.

