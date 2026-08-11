Vadodara lawyer booked in rape case

The FIR invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Representational image)

A CRIMINAL advocate in Vadodara has been booked in connection with a rape case based on a complaint by a woman, police said on Monday.

On August 7, the police registered an FIR at a police station in Chhota Udepur district against Hitesh Gupta, his wife and an unidentified junior of Gupta after the complainant, who is in her mid-30s, alleged that she was sexually assaulted on two occasions and threatened with the circulation of purported private videos if she approached the police.

Gupta has denied all the allegations.

The FIR invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The alleged incidents are stated to have occurred in February this year at the lawyer’s office in Vadodara and at another location on May 22.