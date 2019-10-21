Vadodara building collapse toll rises to 2

A day after the five-storey building belonging to engineering firm Larsen and Tourbo collapsed while being demolished in Chhani area of Vadodara city on Saturday, debris scanning continued as the death toll reached two.

Kaifaul Pathan (30), the contractor who was present on the second floor when the building collapsed, lost both his legs and died while being taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. As search operations continued late night on Saturday, the body of Abdul Wahid (25), a labourer, was recovered.

A total of 24 firefighters along with teams from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the NDRF were deputed to clear the debris to the ground. Dog squad and acoustic cameras were used to detect people trapped under the debris. On Sunday, a team from L&T took over the debris scanning process.

Fire officials said that the number of casualties can only be ascertained after the entire debris was removed.

“There has been no positive sign of any person alive or dead under the debris so far. However, it can be confirmed only after the entire debris is removed. We were informed that there were 15 people at work. But there could also be possibility of some other people apart from the workers sitting downstairs or crossing that area,” said fire officer, Om Jadeja.

A report has also been compiled by the Vadodara Fire department on the entire incident.

“The report points out negligence on the part of L&T for extending out the contract to the said contractor who initiated the demolition process without informing the civic body and other concerned bodies. We have also found out that the agency was non-licensed,” a senior fire official said.

VMC Commissioner Nalin Upadhayay said, “We have asked for a report but are yet to receive it. After going through the report, we will decide on action to be taken.”