Bomb threat email to Vadodara school traced to Class X student: Police

A WhatsApp message threatening a bomb blast on March 5 in a Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Vadodara has been traced to a Class X student, who allegedly “developed cold feet” before the CBSE Board exams, the Vadodara city Cyber Crime Police station said on Friday.

Police said that the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) had allegedly sent out the text message in Arabic to the Whatsapp number of a teacher, “with the intention to postpone the exam”. However, the Vadodara city police conducted a search of the premises on that day and the examination went ahead as scheduled in the best interest of the students, a senior police officer told this newspaper. No explosives or suspicious objects were found in the search.