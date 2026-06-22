‘Attention please’: Over 140 trains to skip Vadodara Junction till July 1

If you are planning a rail journey through Vadodara over next week, you might want to double check your ticket: not only your usual platform but also your usual station could have changed, temporarily.
Starting June 23, the Western Railway will temporarily close Platforms 5 and 6 at Vadodara Junction, one of India’s busiest rail hubs, to execute a major infrastructure overhaul– which involves yard remodeling, installing brand-new points and crossovers on the rail lines. The revamping will force more than 140 trains to skip the main station of Vadodara Junction and halt at peripheral stations instead. The shutdown will remain till July 1.
Vadodara Junction handles over 340 trains weekly and serves as a critical junction on the Mumbai-Delhi and Ahmedabad lines. The “unavoidable” disruption has been made after much planning to minimise delays and inconvenience to passengers, officials said.
Several trains will stop at satellite stations such as Vishwamitri, Chhayapuri, and Bajwa, instead of Vadodara Junction.
The Railways is executing a yard remodelling project that involves installing brand-new points and crossovers on the rail lines feeding the two affected platforms.
“The main objective of this project is to increase the safety of train operations, expand line and platform capacity, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately provide better facilities to passengers,” Vadodara Divisional Public Relations Officer Anubhav Saxena said.
The most significant reroutes involve superfast express trains on the Ektanagar line — taking tourists to the Statue of Unity.
Story continues below this ad
Between June 23 and July 1, several weekly trains will skip the traditional Vadodara–Pratapnagar–Dabhoi corridor and run via the Dabhoi–Kayavarohan–Miyagam Karjan route. Train No. 20903 Ektanagar–Varanasi Superfast will be rerouted on June 23 and 30. Train No. 20920 Ektanagar–MGR Chennai Central Superfast will be affected on June 24 and July 1. Train No. 20905 Ektanagar–Rewa Superfast and Train No. 20919 MGR Chennai Central–Ektanagar Superfast will both run on alternate routes on June 26. In the return direction, Train No. 20904 Varanasi–Ektanagar Superfast will be rerouted on June 25, and Train No. 20906 Rewa–Ektanagar Superfast on June 27.
Chhayapuri, roughly seven kilometres from Vadodara Junction, has already been absorbing diverted train halts over recent weeks as preliminary yard work has progressed.
The Western Railway has urged all passengers to verify their train schedules, halting stations, and routes before reaching Vadodara Junction to avoid missing trains entirely or suffering the inconvenience of long unplanned detours.
The revamp is part of the ongoing transformation of the Vadodara Junction, which will soon also blend to provide crossover to the upcoming high-speed rail station adjacent to the Junction, which is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More