‘Attention please’: Over 140 trains to skip Vadodara Junction till July 1

Vadodara Junction handles over 340 trains weekly and serves as a critical junction on the Mumbai-Delhi and Ahmedabad lines. (File Photo)

If you are planning a rail journey through Vadodara over next week, you might want to double check your ticket: not only your usual platform but also your usual station could have changed, temporarily.

Starting June 23, the Western Railway will temporarily close Platforms 5 and 6 at Vadodara Junction, one of India’s busiest rail hubs, to execute a major infrastructure overhaul– which involves yard remodeling, installing brand-new points and crossovers on the rail lines. The revamping will force more than 140 trains to skip the main station of Vadodara Junction and halt at peripheral stations instead. The shutdown will remain till July 1.

Vadodara Junction handles over 340 trains weekly and serves as a critical junction on the Mumbai-Delhi and Ahmedabad lines. The “unavoidable” disruption has been made after much planning to minimise delays and inconvenience to passengers, officials said.