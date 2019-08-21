Vadodara: Jawan ‘thrashes’ auto driver, video goes viral

AN AUTORICKSHAW driver on Tuesday was allegedly slapped by an SRP jawan near Susen circle in Makarpura area of the city, a video of which went viral on social media.

Advertising

The driver, identified as Pravin Parmar, submitted a written application against the jawan at the Makarpura police station, based on which a non-cognisable offence was registered against him.

As per his application, he was riding an autorickshaw close to Susen circle when he brushed against a stationary WagonR car. When he got off to look at any damage caused by his autorickshaw, he was allegedly slapped by the SRP jawan.

Pravin stated that the police van arrived and took him to the police station, after he had dialed 100 for help. Based on his complaint, the SRP jawan — who is yet to be identified — has been booked under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult).

The investigation has been handed over to an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). “I have received a copy of the video, but we are yet to identify the jawan. Based on the video evidence, we are trying to identify him and once that happens, we will investigate the matter further,” said ASI, Jaisinh Nahar.