Vadodara IT professional ‘jumps to death’ from under-construction flat he had booked

IT professional dies after allegedly jumping from 12th floor of under-construction flat in Vadodara; police probe possible link to stock market losses.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: Sep 13, 2026 04:12 PM IST
Police investigate the death of an IT professional at an under-construction residential project in Vadodara’s Manjalpur area.Police investigate the death of an IT professional at an under-construction residential project in Vadodara’s Manjalpur area.
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An apartment he had recently booked was supposed to be a new beginning for 34-year-old IT professional Rohan Narvekar. On Saturday, a visit to see the under-construction home ended in tragedy as Narvekar died after allegedly jumping off the 12th floor of the building, with the Vadodara city police now looking into “preliminary information” that losses he incurred in the stock market may have prompted him to take the extreme step.

Narvekar, a resident of Salatwada area, worked with an IT firm in the city. He had recently booked a flat in an under-construction, luxury residential project in the Manjalpur area. On Saturday, he went on a routine visit to see the apartment. According to the police, he allegedly jumped from the 12th floor and died instantly.

His family members soon reached the site after being informed. Narvekar is survived by his wife, who also works with an IT company in Gandhinagar, their twin daughters aged around four, and his parents.

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Police Inspector K H Chaudhari of Manjalpur police station told this newspaper that a case of accidental death was registered and the circumstances were being investigated, adding that preliminary information suggested that Narvekar had suffered losses in the stock markets. Police, however, said that no suicide note had been found yet.

“We are investigating to ascertain the exact reason,” Chaudhari said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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