Vadodara IT professional ‘jumps to death’ from under-construction flat he had booked

An apartment he had recently booked was supposed to be a new beginning for 34-year-old IT professional Rohan Narvekar. On Saturday, a visit to see the under-construction home ended in tragedy as Narvekar died after allegedly jumping off the 12th floor of the building, with the Vadodara city police now looking into “preliminary information” that losses he incurred in the stock market may have prompted him to take the extreme step.

Narvekar, a resident of Salatwada area, worked with an IT firm in the city. He had recently booked a flat in an under-construction, luxury residential project in the Manjalpur area. On Saturday, he went on a routine visit to see the apartment. According to the police, he allegedly jumped from the 12th floor and died instantly.