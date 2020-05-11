Vadodara: Isolation advised for high risk persons from June 1 to July 31

Meanwhile, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has completed the screening of 8,262 persons identified as “super spreaders”, including vegetable and fruit vendors and employees of essential and e-commerce delivery services. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana) Meanwhile, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has completed the screening of 8,262 persons identified as “super spreaders”, including vegetable and fruit vendors and employees of essential and e-commerce delivery services. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

With the Covid-19 tally reaching 580 in Vadodara on Monday, the administration has stated that it has readied 12,000 beds for the expected escalation in phase three of the spread, in the days to come. The administration has also decided to identify over five lakh high risk persons along with IMA to be in isolation from June 1 to July 31.

Officer on Special Duty, Vinod Rao on Monday said that the city has entered its phase two of Covid-19 and therefore, it is expected that the cases will further increase. “We had declared our three-phase, three-tier strategy for Covid care and treatment last month. We had prepared about 2,000 beds and undertaken strategic zoning, screening and testing to contain the transmission, mostly to select clusters. Of about 6,500 tests, 551 reported positive. We covered about 1.5 lakh persons with hydroxychloroquine tablets and most of the city with homeopathy and ayurvedic medicines. We notified all registered medical practitioners as designated Covid consultants and started orienting them. We also formed a Covid army of teachers and volunteers and trained them. From May 11, we are entering phase two of our planning, which will be on until May 31. We expect the number of cases to increase and new areas to be affected once the lockdown is lifted or relaxed.”

The administration is identifying high risk persons along with doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in order to advise them home isolation. “We plan to identify five lakh persons from the high risk category (those who are above the age of 65 or have comorbidity like diabetes and hypertension). We will advise them home isolation and possibly, room isolation from June 1 to July 31. Apart from home-based Covid care, we have also created 12,000 beds capacity for Covid care and treatment,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has completed the screening of 8,262 persons identified as “super spreaders”, including vegetable and fruit vendors and employees of essential and e-commerce delivery services. Of these, 131 people have been declared unfit and home quarantined.

The VMC has tested 26 samples at various Urban Health Centres across the city since May 8, and one vegetable vendor — a 39-year-old man from Waghodia Road — tested positive on May 10, confirmed Dr Devesh Patel, Medical Officer of Health Department, VMC.

