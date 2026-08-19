A meeting on Grindr, a late-night hotel rendezvous, and a death in Vadodara

What began as a private late-night rendezvous has now turned into a police investigation into the events that unfolded after a sudden power cut allegedly led to a fall inside the room. (AI generated image)

They met on Grindr, and checked into a Vadodara hotel at 3 am. By 7 am, one of the men was dead.

What began as a private late-night rendezvous has now turned into a police investigation into the events that unfolded after a sudden power cut allegedly led to a fall inside the room.

The two men, both hailing from Vadodara and belonging to different faiths, had been in touch through WhatsApp after meeting on the dating app Grindr a few months back.

They arrived at Hotel Vintage Inn in Dandia Bazaar around 3 am on Wednesday (August 19). This was their second in-person meeting since they got to know each other. They were assigned Room 304 in the hotel.