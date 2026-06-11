Vadodara: Horse falls into drain after concrete cover collapses, rescued after hour-long op

The incident has raised concerns over the condition and structural safety of drainage covers in parts of the city, especially along roads frequently used by pedestrians and animals. In December last year, a 40-year-old man had fallen to death in an open drain outside the Manjalpur sports complex, allegedly left open during a repair work undertaken by the contractor of the VMC.

A horse named Rani crashed through the concrete cover of a storm water drainage chamber in Vadodara’s Kalali area and plunged several feet underground, leading to a dramatic hour-long rescue operation by the Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services (VFES) Department which required widening the mouth of the chamber to pull out the mare.

The incident occurred near Khiskoli Circle in Kalali, when the horse stepped onto what appeared to be a stable drainage slab along the roadside. Within seconds, the weakened concrete cover gave way beneath her weight, sending the horse tumbling into the narrow underground rainwater drain. The rider of the horse — its owner– had a miraculous escape as he fell on the road before the horse plunged into the drain.