Vadodara: Hit by vehicle, leopard dies

The animal was found lying on the Halol-Vadodara expressway, four kilometers from the city, by the toll patrolling team who informed the Wildlife Rescue Trust.

The body of a leopard that died after being hit by a vehicle is taken away. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A four-year-old male leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on late Tuesday night. The animal was found lying on the Halol-Vadodara expressway, four kilometers from the city, by the toll patrolling team who informed the Wildlife Rescue Trust. Wildlife activists and forest officials rushed to the spot, but by then the leopard had succumbed to his injuries.

The forest department has initiated an investigation into the matter. “We identified the vehicle and the owner from CCTV footage and filed a complaint,” said MM Gohil, Regional Forest officer. “As per preliminary reports, the leopard sustained a deep head injury and died on the spot. We will be performing the last rites now.”

