Vadodara: History-sheeter taken for Covid test flees hospital, nabbed

A history-sheeter who fled the SSG hospital in Vadodara, where he was taken to undergo the test for Covid-19, was nabbed by the Dahod police near Jhalod on Friday afternoon.

The accused, Anil Gangwani, was caught in a joint operation by the Vadodara rural and Dahod police.

Gangwani was an accused in the murders of gangster Mukesh Harjani in Vadodara and Alpesh Chaka, a corporator from Anand. As many as 14 cases were registered against him under various charges including murder, attempt to murder and possession of arms.

According to the police, Gangwani was detained on Thursday night under charges of the Prohibition Act by the Savli police. He was brought to the SSG hospital for a Covid-19 test as per protocols before formal arrest.

He was quarantined at the hospital as his results were awaited and two guards were deployed outside his ward. According to the police, around 3 am, Gangwani escaped from the ward. The police immediately formed teams to track him down and first nabbed his two accomplices, Kaushal Mishra and Sanjay Rathod, who had come to meet him at the ward. They told the police that Gangwani had left towards Dahod in his car with his mother and wife.

“We had immediately informed the Dahod police, who had alerted all the checkposts. We had shared the specifications of the vehicle with the Dahod police. He was arrested near a checkpost in Jhalod,” a police officer said.

