Vadodara heritage corridor: Nyaymandir awaits justice

Nearly five years after the district court vacated the premises to shift to the new court building in Diwalipura in March 2018, Vadodara’s iconic landmark, Nyaymandir, which served as the “temple of justice” for 126 years is in news again.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), which finally received the physical possession of the property this month, has cleared and barricaded the periphery of Nyaymandir that had served as a parking space for traders and visitors of the congested city market in the vicinity. Newly elected BJP MLA Balkrishna Shukla from Raopura constituency, who was the Vadodara mayor in 2008, has proposed demolition of the Padmavati Shopping Centre that stands across Nyaymandir to make way for a ‘centre point’ and eventually a heritage corridor.

Tambekar Wada—once the residence of Bhau Tambekar, the Diwan of Baroda.

The association of shopkeepers of this VMC-built shopping centre, however, has agreed only if offered proper rehabilitation. Shukla dashed a letter to the Municipal Commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani recommending that the Padmavati Shopping Centre, named after the erstwhile queen of Baroda state, be razed to clear the traffic congestion and develop the structure into a ‘centre point’ and proposed developing the old city area as a heritage spot with Nyaymandir at the heart of it by relocating the 240 traders. The VMC had, in 2015, mooted a proposal to convert the structure into a city museum. But with no proper body to assess and preserve the city’s heritage, and an inactive heritage cell, the civic body remains undecided.

The Byzantine edifice, which is adorned with motifs of Moorish architecture and Italian marble tiles for its facade, stands at a strategic point surrounded by the Lehripura gate–one of the four entry gates to the old city, the Music College—said to among the oldest such school in India, and the Sursagar Lake that has a 11-metre-tall statue of Lord Shiva—currently being gold-plated under the aegis of BJP MLA Yogesh Patel’s religious trust. However, Nyaymandir overlooks the congested old city Mangalbazaar market and the run-down Padmavati Shopping Centre, about 35 years old.

While Shukla feels that his recommendation is an ideal win-win situation for all, the VMC is yet to consider the idea, mostly at a loss due to the absence of a heritage cell. “Nyaymandir is one of the most important heritage buildings in the heart of the city. However, being a busy market area, heavy vehicular traffic poses a hindrance to the development of the place… VMC should remove the Padmavati shopping centre, which is a dilapidated structure itself, and is the cause of traffic snarls in the area. The shopkeepers should be rehabilitated by providing an alternate space for conducting their commercial activities,” Shukla said.

He added that preservation and protection of heritage structures were also the promises he had made to the voters. “I am not the one to decide what should be done with Nyaymandir but being an MLA of the constituency, it is certainly in the interest of the people that I must urge VMC to take up the matter. The entire stretch of Nyaymandir, Sursagar, Music College and Chimnabai school can be turned into a heritage corridor but it needs planning for the future… Nyaymandir should certainly be turned into a centre of attraction for the people,” he added.

Shukla’s proposal has left the Padmavati traders worried but the members of the association—mostly belonging to the Sindhi community of the city—have decided to support the decision if offered a viable alternative commercial space. Last week, led by Hira Kanjwani, a BJP corporator from the community, representatives of the traders’ association met Pani and expressed their willingness to evict the dilapidated structure should the VMC decide to act on Shukla’s proposal.

Bhadra Kacheri, which also houses the police station of the Detection of Crime Branch of Vadodara city in its premises, has also been facing neglect despite being under the possession of the state government.

Kanjwani said, “There have been newspaper reports about the proposal made by party MLA Balu Shukla about razing Padmavati complex. It has left the traders anxious and I decided to accompany them to meet the VMC Commissioner as they made their representation seeking an alternate space to conduct their business in case VMC decides to remove the structure… They are willing to be part of any good execution to make the city better but their livelihoods depend on the shopping complex.”

Senior VMC officials, however, said the civic body has “no plans” to raze Padmavati as of now. “The heritage cell does exist on paper but there is no dedicated officer to look after the issues… In the past, VMC has also prepared a list of about 100 structures in the city, including the pols in the old city, to be part of the heritage preservation list but there has never been a policy formed or a team appointed to look into the conservation. Also, since most of the properties of the city, including the Lukshmi Vilas Palace, are private properties, the civic body has never been able to interfere in matters of structural changes and repairs,” a senior officer of the civic body told this newspaper.

The VMC, instead of enforcing guidelines of heritage conservation, has itself made massive structural changes to expand the air-conditioned cabins of elected members of the BJP in the Khanderao market heritage building where the civic body is housed. The Lehripura gate, which stands on one side of Nyaymandir and was restored by ASI under an MoU with VMC, had a part of its roof collapse in September 2021. ASI is yet to repair the damage, despite notices issued by VMC.

Municipal Commissioner Pani said the decision on converting the structure into a city centre will soon be taken. “A lot of assessment is needed to come to a decision on how the structure can best be put to use… There is a sprawling central hall and the premises also have rooms. We will have to undertake a structural audit first to ascertain how much part of the structure can be safely used and how much of it has to be protected… Then, there also needs to be an assessment on what would work best. Since it is in the heart of the city, we can consider turning it into a multipurpose centre but on the theme of heritage, especially considering tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, could have another attraction in Vadodara. One of the biggest assets of Vadodara city is its architecture and the heritage cell of VMC is working on the preservation of the legacy,” Pani said.

Nyaymandir—a two-storeyed, 80,000 square feet Robert Chisholm architecture—has remained shut since March 2018. In June 2015, the then district collector had held a meeting to discuss the fate of the heritage structure. It supported a proposal that the civic body made to the Road and Buildings department, seeking handover of the building to turn into a heritage museum. The tourism department also proposed to protect it as a heritage site. In July the same year, VMC Commissioner sought powers from the standing committee of the municipal corporation to acquire Nyaymandir and establish a city museum that was already approved.

A cherished gift to the city by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Nyaymandir was originally named Chimnabai Nyaymandir—after the Maharaja’s first wife whose statue by Italian sculptor Augusto Felici adorns the building. At the time of its inauguration on November 30, 1896, by Viceroy Lord Elgin, interestingly, the structure was intended to serve as a two-storeyed vegetable market. But when Maharaja Sayajirao III witnessed the grandeur of the structure, he changed his mind and turned it into a town hall and a court. Built at a cost of Rs 7 lakh at the time, the Central hall of the building, decorated with distinct mosaic work. Before the Independence, when Gaekwad ruled the erstwhile royal state of Baroda, Nyaymandir was the Supreme Court of the state.

According to historians, Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III had laid down a rule—Nyaymandir would have to dispose of each case within 360 days in order to deliver “undeniable justice”. Chandrashekhar Patil of Nav Chetna Trust said that in the early 1900s, a tram pulled by horses used to run from the existing Clock Tower in Raopura to Nyaymandir. A ticket window was located outside the structure, at the back of the Chimnabai Hall to allow litigants to purchase bus and tram tickets.

Until 1985, the Chimnabai hall hosted cultural programmes and art exhibitions, mass weddings and community events. The 28 courtrooms were handed over to the judicial system of independent India after Baroda’s last ruler Pratapsinhrao Gaekwad gave his final speech before acceding to the Indian Union from the balcony of the building in 1947.

Heritage lost

Since 2013, over 100 structures have been identified by VMC as structures that had heritage value and needed preservation. The following year, the Nazarbaug Palace, one of the four Gaekwad palaces in the Mandvi area of the city that was on this list, was razed. The list also has the current residence of the erstwhile rulers—the Gaekwad’s Lukshmi Vilas Palace, Kothi Kacheri that houses the district administration and revenue offices, the Clock Tower in Raopura, Nyaymandir, the Walled City, the four gates of the city, the Makarpura Palace that serves as an Air Force base, and Parsi Agiary.

Several structures form the exhaustive list compiled by the corporation with help from reference books and oral sources and the Baroda Heritage Trust—formed in Baroda in 1984 by like-minded architects, artists, art historians, archaeologists, historians, museologists and writers interested in conservation of different kinds of heritage of the city. Radhikaraje Gaekwad of the royal family is a patron of the trust. The Second Revised General Development Control Regulations of 2012 of VMC provide for a Heritage Conservation Committee to be appointed by the government, which will oversee the overall upkeep, preservation and development of “to-be notified” heritage buildings in Vadodara.

However, till date, the committee has not been formed, even after having received direction from the Gujarat High Court in 2013 when it was hearing a petition by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the Gujarat government and the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Baroda and Gujarat, seeking immediate action to save the snow-white Nazarbaug palace that was being demolished by its owners Pratapsinh and Sangramsinh Gaekwad—cousin and paternal uncle respectively of the current titular king—to make way for a sprawling commercial complex that stands in its place today that is only partially opened.

The then BJP corporator and now two-term MLA Shailesh Mehta had blamed the civic body for “inaction” in not saving Nazarbaug. Mehta had, in a letter to the then VMC Commissioner in 2014, said, “It is sad to see that VMC has not been able to do anything to protect these heritage structures despite being empowered by the notification of the state government through the amended GDCR. The responsibility of implementing this protection to the heritage sites rests with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. But you have not yet formed the mandatory heritage cell till date or pressurised the government to proceed forward with it, leaving many beautiful structures of the city to meet the fate that the Nazarbaug palace has met.”

In fact, since losing Nazarbaug, VMC has been unable to save other structures like the railway saloon shed situated between Platform 7 and the Pandya bridge, which was demolished in September 2021 to make way for the under-construction Ahmedabad-Mumbai National High-Speed Railway Corridor for the bullet train project. The structure, built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in the 1880s to park the broad Royal Saloons of the Maharaja, had been facing neglect and was in ruins.

For several years, there had been a growing demand from heritage conservationists to the railways and the Vadodara Municipal Corporation to act upon several recommendations to restore the structure.

Similarly, the back of Tambekar Wada—once the residence of Bhau Tambekar, the Diwan of Baroda (1849–54)—the beautiful, four-storeyed, Maratha-styled oblong wooden Tambekar Wada has been fighting for survival. Tambekarwada, which is in the possession of VMC, has been facing neglect while the upkeep of the facade of the structure is with ASI. In 2021, a big part of the VMC’s Tambekarwada also came crashing down and has not been restored since.

Sameer Khera, Vice-President of the Baroda Heritage Trust, said that apart from the apathy of the administration, the absence of a body to implement conservation guidelines has caused a major loss to the city’s rich architecture. Khera, who as part of the recently concluded Vadodara Marathon, submitted a representation to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to form a heritage cell, said the delay has left most conservation activists disillusioned.

“On December 19, 2022, I met CM Patel to invite him for the flag-off of the Vadodara ‘Heritage’ Marathon. We presented the Trust publications- The Baroda Collective Stage I & Once Upon a Time in Baroda. The CM proactively engaged with the city’s heritage sites and showed keen interest in The Baroda Collective’ next stage. But in the absence of the heritage cell of the civic body, Vadodara’s heritage management to carry out conservation at different levels has definitely been hindered,” he said.