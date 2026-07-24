Intermittent rainfall across Vadodara on Thursday brought relief to the city’s water reserves, prompting the civic administration to step up flood preparedness, even as Vadodara Municipal Corporation officials maintained there was no reason for residents to panic.
The city received 9 mm rainfall till 5 pm on Thursday, taking the cumulative rainfall over the last three days to 17 mm. With more rain forecast, all schools will remain closed on Friday, July 24, following directions from the district administration.
The biggest relief came with Ajwa Reservoir– Vadodara’s primary drinking water source– witnessing a water level of 207.85 feet following inflows from the upper catchment, easing concerns over the drinking water supply for the city.
Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu inspected vulnerable stretches along the Vishwamitri river and said the civic body has been continuously monitoring rainfall and water level over the past three days. He said benchmark levels at Kalaghoda and Ajwa remain within safe limits and there is no immediate cause for concern.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Babu said, “With the level at Ajwa just about 208 feet, there is no reason to panic. As we have a cushion up to 214 feet… While there is no flood situation as of now, we have issued a warning to people on Vishwamitri river banks and the fire team has been making announcements. We also have the quick reaction teams on the ground.”
Babu said that local teams of the VMC are on the ground to “remove waterlogging in city areas by activating dewatering pumps” and over 1,000 illegal hoardings have been pulled down. The VMC has also issued notices to 1,100 dilapidated structures.
The VMC has also activated its Smart City Command and Control Centre, with disaster management teams using drones, water-level sensors and rain gauges to monitor the situation.
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To support flood relief operations in south Gujarat, the Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services Department has also dispatched a specialised rescue team equipped with boats and emergency gear to assist evacuation and rescue efforts in the flood-hit Valsad and Vapi regions.
Meanwhile, an old house wall collapsed in Amba Mata’s Pol in the walled city area of Vadodara on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
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