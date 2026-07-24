Vadodara gets drinking water relief as rain fills Ajwa Lake, schools to remain shut on Friday

The VMC has also activated its Smart City Command and Control Centre, with disaster management teams using drones, water-level sensors and rain gauges to monitor the situation.

Intermittent rainfall across Vadodara on Thursday brought relief to the city’s water reserves, prompting the civic administration to step up flood preparedness, even as Vadodara Municipal Corporation officials maintained there was no reason for residents to panic.

The city received 9 mm rainfall till 5 pm on Thursday, taking the cumulative rainfall over the last three days to 17 mm. With more rain forecast, all schools will remain closed on Friday, July 24, following directions from the district administration.

The biggest relief came with Ajwa Reservoir– Vadodara’s primary drinking water source– witnessing a water level of 207.85 feet following inflows from the upper catchment, easing concerns over the drinking water supply for the city.