Vadodara garment trader shot by bike-borne assailants, police launch probe

Senior officers from the Vadodara city and the rural police, along with teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory, visited the spot soon after the incident. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement. Image enhanced by AI)

The Vadodara district police have begun a probe after two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted a garment trader’s car on a busy arterial road connecting Vadodara city to its outskirts and opened fire late on Thursday night.

The victim, Ashish Kumar, 37, a native of Delhi, who runs a garment business in Vadodara, was driving towards Waghodia when two motorcycle-borne men allegedly overtook his vehicle and forced him to stop. According to the police, the attackers approached the car and fired a shot that struck the trader in the shoulder before fleeing the scene.

The sound of the gunshot drew locals and passers-by, who found the victim bleeding inside the vehicle. He was shifted to SSG Hospital and later referred to a private hospital for specialised treatment owing to the seriousness of his injuries.