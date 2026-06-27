Vadodara garment trader shot by bike-borne assailants, police launch probe

The police are investigating after 2 unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on the businessman, leaving him seriously injured.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraJun 27, 2026 12:57 PM IST
ShootingSenior officers from the Vadodara city and the rural police, along with teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory, visited the spot soon after the incident. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement. Image enhanced by AI)
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The Vadodara district police have begun a probe after two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted a garment trader’s car on a busy arterial road connecting Vadodara city to its outskirts and opened fire late on Thursday night.

The victim, Ashish Kumar, 37, a native of Delhi, who runs a garment business in Vadodara, was driving towards Waghodia when two motorcycle-borne men allegedly overtook his vehicle and forced him to stop. According to the police, the attackers approached the car and fired a shot that struck the trader in the shoulder before fleeing the scene.

The sound of the gunshot drew locals and passers-by, who found the victim bleeding inside the vehicle. He was shifted to SSG Hospital and later referred to a private hospital for specialised treatment owing to the seriousness of his injuries.

Senior officers from the Vadodara city and the rural police, along with teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory, visited the spot soon after the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police P N Patil said, “The motorcycle seems to have overtaken the car and shot at him from a close range… The search operations are underway based on CCTV footage and technical evidence collected from the area. It appears to be a planned attack, but we will only know when the victim records his statement. The investigation is underway. The Special Operations Group (SOG), Local Crime Branch (LCB), and the Vadodara city police have also joined in assisting the probe.”

The police said efforts are on to identify and trace the attackers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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