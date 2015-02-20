Vadodara gangster Aslam Bodiya held

Aslam Bodiya in Vadodara police custody. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A Special Investigation Team of the Vadodara city police nabbed gangster Aslam Bodiya from Alkapuri on Thursday. Bodiya – who has over 39 cases of murder, rioting, house break-ins, theft, robbery, prohibition and extortion cases against him – was arrested in the recent complaint at Sayajigunj police station by a land dealer, who received a threat extortion call from Bodiya for Rs 9 lakh.

On Thursday, the SIT of the city police, formed by Commissioner E Radhakrishnan and comprising Joint CP D G Patel and DCP (South) Gautam Parmar, arrested Bodiya from near Chakli circle in Alkapuri on Thursday. According the police, Bodiya was caught after the SIT laid a trap, based on a tip-off that Bodiya would visit the city to meet his lawyer. “We received information that Bodiya would come to Chakli circle. DCP Parmar, PI V J Rathod, PSI M V Patel and a unit of the force rushed to the spot to nab Bodiya and successfully arrested him. So far, people have been terrified of Bodiya and not come forward to file complaints. Now, we are trying to assure people that there is nothing to fear about and they can come and seek the help of the police against Bodiya,” the Commissioner said.

Earlier, the police had arrested Bodiya’s accomplices – Inayat Mirza from Dahod toll booth – with Rs 1.35 lakh. Police said the SIT will investigate all cases against Bodiya.

