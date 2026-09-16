Demand for Rs 21,000 Ganeshotsav chanda leads to fight at Vadodara kulfi shop

Vadodara city police registered two FIRs based on complaints from both sides and arrested eight people for the clash, videos of which went viral. (File photo)

An alleged demand for a Ganeshotsav ‘chanda’ of Rs 21,000 ended in a violent clash between two groups at a Vadodara kulfi seller’s shop, with both sides raining blows on each other and throwing around a variety of objects.

Late on Tuesday (September 15) night, Vadodara city police registered two FIRs based on complaints from both sides and arrested eight people for the clash, videos of which went viral.

Among those arrested were members of the Ganesh mandal and members of the kulfi seller’s family.

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The alleged incident took place on the night of September 13. One Hitesh Patni and Shailesh Patni allegedly confronted 50-year-old Bijendrasingh Vaghela, who runs a “Rajasthan Kulfi” shop in the Chokhandi Wadi area, demanding to know why he had not contributed for the puja.