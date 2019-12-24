Vadodara: Four persons booked on assault charge

The complaint states that Kamlaben, her husband, brother-in-law and his wife sustained injuries and were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Representational Image) The complaint states that Kamlaben, her husband, brother-in-law and his wife sustained injuries and were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Representational Image)

Four persons from Moti Lacheli village were booked by the Dahod police for allegedly assaulting a family from the same village over waste disposal in their farm.

Kamlaben Gari (60) alleged in her complaint that on Sunday morning when she was out to graze her cattle she was confronted by Libabhai Gari and Dashrath Gari, who share boundaries with their farm, over disposing of waste. While Kamlaben claimed that the matter was resolved there, Libabhai and Dashrath along with Umed Gari and Puna Gari later pelted stones at the complainant and her family and also attacked them with sticks and vandalised their property.

The complaint states that Kamlaben, her husband, brother-in-law and his wife sustained injuries and were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the accused managed to flee from the spot. Based on the complaint, all the accused have been booked under IPC sections 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 114 (abettor present).

“The accused are on the run and we are tracing them. Those accused were discharged today. Everybody is in a stable condition,” a police official said.

