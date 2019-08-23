Vadodara: Four get life term for murder

The Vadodara district court on Thursday sentenced four people to life imprisonment for murdering a 30-year-old groundnut seller in March 2018 over old enmity.

Assistant public prosecutor Karan Chavan said he had demanded capital punishment for the four as the prime accused in the case, Raju Pawar (51), was an accused in three other murder cases as well. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of Dinesh Pathak in 1993, editor of a leading Gujarati daily.

District Judge, AC Doshi, however, observed that it was not a rarest of rare case and awarded life imprisonment to all the four convicts. He also fined them of Rs 1,04,400 of which Rs 1 lakh will be given to the mother of the victim, Vicky Kanojia.

In March 2018, Panigate police arrested Raju, along with his sons, Vishal Pawar (21) and Dhawal Pawar (19), and nephew Akshay Borade for murdering Vicky, a groundnut seller in Gajarwada area of the city, while he was playing cricket with his friends. Police said the reason behind the murder was over a brawl Vishal and Dhawal had with Vicky earlier, following which Vishal filed a police case against Vicky who was later released on bail. Vicky sustained 27 stab wounds and four major internal injuries, while four of his fingers were cut off. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.