Vadodara floods: Western Railway incurs loss of Rs 10 crore in 6 days

The Western Railway incurred a loss of Rs 10.12 crore between July 31 and August 6 when heavy rain lashed Vadodara and South Gujarat, leading to flash floods. In that period, 365 trains were either cancelled or short-terminated which led to the loss.

On account of waterlogging at Bajva, Vadodara and its surrounding areas between August 1 and August 3, a total of 76 trains were affected. The incessant rain caused heavy waterlogging which led to cancellation of 28 trains. On August 4, on the Mumbai suburban line between Vasai and Virar via Nallasopara, due to heavy rainfall throughout the night, the water level rose which led to suspension of traffic on fast lines between Vasai and Virar.

However, on the slow lines, trains were running with restricted speed to avert any mishap. Once the water level went down, train services resumed. Twelve long-distance trains were affected on this line.

Heavy rain caused a total stoppage of traffic on both up and down lines of Surat-Vadodara and Kim-Sayan sections. Due to heavy rainfall in villages and catchment areas between Kim and Kosamba on the Surat-Vadodara section, water touched the bottom of slabs of bridges which was above the danger level. This led to suspension of traffic on both lines.

“Due to incessant rainfall since the past few days several trains were either cancelled, diverted or short-terminated. Various teams have worked day in and out to ensure the safety of passengers,” Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO, Western Railways, said.