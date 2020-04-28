Vadodara: Five held for rioting in red zone test positive, 7 cops home quarantined

On Tuesday, a thorough sanitisation process of the police station and the police vehicle used in the arrest was undertaken. On Tuesday, a thorough sanitisation process of the police station and the police vehicle used in the arrest was undertaken.

A day after ten persons from the red zone of Nagarwada area in Vadodara were arrested for allegedly attacking a police patrol team, five of them tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Following the results, seven policemen attached with the Karelibaug police station in Vadodara have been advised by the health department to home quarantine themselves.

These include a police sub-inspector who was the complainant in the case, three constables, one State Reserve Police jawan and two constables from the Special Operations Group. The five accused who have tested positive have been sent to SSG hospital for treatment amid tight police security. The other five accused who tested negative have been sent to judicial custody after they were produced in court on Monday.

On Tuesday, a thorough sanitisation process of the police station and the police vehicle used in the arrest was undertaken. “Seven of our team members have been home quarantined after the accused tested positive. Their medical examinations will be conducted three days later. Day before yesterday, we had conducted tests for 50 police police personnel who are deputed here in the red zone area and in micro red zones in the old city area who have maximum exposure. But all of them have tested positive,” said Achal Tyagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4.

The 10 arrested were among 17 accused who, on Monday morning, pelted stones and glass bottles at the police patrol team, police said. According to the police, the mob had gathered for Ramzaan Sheri or the pre-dawn meal eaten before prayer and turned agitated after the police had asked them to disperse. The mob had allegedly attacked the police team and threatened them. The accused were booked under charges of attempt to murder, rioting and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act.

