Vadodara: Five detained after two groups clash in Bakrawadi

Five persons have been detained after two groups clashed over an old unresolved issue in Bakrawadi area of the city on Saturday night. The groups resorted to heavy stone pelting leaving two persons from each side injured.

According to the police, three days ago Ramesh Waghela (28) who works as a sanitation worker in ward number 3 of the city, clashed with Sunil Chunara (45) after the latter alleged that Waghela had purposely splashed water on him while cleaning his balcony. However, the neighbours had intervened and the matter ended there.

On Saturday late night, however, the two along with their group members confronted each other and attacked each other with stones. Normalcy returned only after police was called in. In his complaint, Waghela identified six members and mentioned a mob of around 30 unidentified men and have alleged that they used casteist slur against them.

Based on his complaint, Chunara and his accomplices have been booked under IPC sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters obscene words) and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In a cross complaint filed by Chunara, Waghela and his accomplices have been booked under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 294 (b) ( sings, recites or utters obscene words) and 114 (abettor present).

“We have so far detained five people from both the groups. They have been sent for Covid-19 tests and will be arrested after the results arrive. We have deployed a police team in the area to avoid any further untoward incident in the area, but the situation is under control now,” said Sunil Chaudhari, Police Inspector, Navapura police station.

