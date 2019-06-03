Vadodara: Five arrested for beating up, abusing tribal man

Dabhoi police on Sunday arrested five persons for allegedly beating up a tribal man and using casteist slurs against him following a minor road accident.

Advertising

Those arrested have been identified as Akash Patanwadiya, Ravji Patanwadiya, Manoj Patanwadiya, Balwant Patanwadiya and Arvind Patanwadiya. Two others, Jatin Patanwadiya and Shankar Patanwadiya who have also been named in the FIR, are on the run. Police had booked the seven, all residents of Navi Mangrol village on Saturday on the compliant filed by one Kailashben Vasava.

According to the complaint, Vasava’s son and Akash had an altercation when their tempos collided. Akash was joined by the six others who allegedly beat her son up with sticks in the middle of the road, besides threatening to kill him and abusing him for his caste.

On Saturday night, the group of men, armed with sticks, again allegedly barged into the complainant’s house at Navi Mangrol village in Dabhoi and threatened to kill the entire family.

Advertising

The police have booked the accused under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly gulty of offence), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code, besides The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“We are trying to locate the other two,” said Investigating Officer Ravindra Patel.