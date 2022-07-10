scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Vadodara fire officer booked for ‘raping’ friend

In her complaint to the police, the officer’s friend alleged that he “deceived her” into believing that he was divorced and promised to marry her.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 10, 2022 3:31:24 am
This comes a week after the officer was arrested in a prohibition case after he allegedly created a ruckus outside the house of his estranged wife.

Fire officer of the the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)’s Fire and Emergency Services (VFES) was booked Saturday for allegedly raping his friend .

“The woman has told us that he took her along to various places, where he forced himself upon her. They also stayed at the official quarter of the accused, where he subjected her to unnatural sex… We are investigating the complaint,” a police officer said.

Inspector of the police station concerned said, “The accused is currently untraceable but he will be arrested when he is found… We are also investigating an application submitted by his wife, in which she has claimed that he has been intimidating her to extract money and property. He was arrested in a prohibition case last week and released on bail.”

The VMC, however, is awaiting police action in order to issue an official direction for disciplinary action against the officer.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner SK Patel said, “We have learned about the complaints against this officer. I have sought a report from his department head on the matter. We are awaiting police action because according to the rules, if an officer is arrested for more than 48 hours, it is deemed a ground for suspension. If he is not arrested, then as per principles of natural justice, we will seek his explanation before taking action against him.”

