Vadodara: Fire breaks out on factory premises, no casualties

A fire broke out on the premises of a factory in Vadodara Tuesday early morning, the fire department said adding that no casualties were reported.

The incident happened on the premises of Deepak Nitrite in Nandesari causing panic among the workers who were on a night shift.

A fire official said, “The fire had primarily broken out in a stash of sodium nitrite that was stocked in the factory premises. It took us about half an hour to bring the fire under control. There was no casualty.”

This is the second incident of fire at the factory since June year. On June 3, last year, a fire had broken out in the plant of factory, leaving seven workers injured.

Following Tuesday’s fire, residents of adjoining villages such as Damapura, Radhiyapura gathered to agitate.

Officials of Deepak Nitrite did not comment about the fire incident.