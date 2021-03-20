Vadodara: Fire at petrochemical unit, 5 injured

Police officials said that the cause of the fire is under investigation and any negligence on part of the company would attract a case under penal provisions.

FIVE WORKERS of Shivam Petrochem Industries in Gothda village of Savli taluka of Vadodara district suffered burns after a fire broke out reportedly due to increased pressure on a reactor during a process of manufacturing a pharmaceutical chemical, officials said on Friday. A loud explosion that took place early on Friday morning was followed by a raging fire as six workers used their presence of mind to escape in the nick of time, sources said.

Four of the six employees who injured were taken to SSG hospital for treatment while two others with minor injuries received first-aid at a local hospital in Savli. The blaze from the factory was so strong that the district police diverted traffic from the Vadodara-Savli Road, which had to be closed to vehicular movement in order to allow fire tenders to bring the fire under control.

It took nearly a dozen fire tenders of the emergency department as well as other private companies nearly five hours to bring the blaze under control, and the operation continued later during the day as some sparks continued to be seen from the reactor.

Sirajuddin Raj, one of the injured employees said that the workers were on duty on the fourth floor of the facility when the explosion took place. “The sound had knocked us out of senses. Even before we could gather what happened, a ball of fire raged towards us and we could only run in panic. We literally jumped every hurdle on the way to escape towards the gate and in a matter of seconds the entire factory was engulfed. If we had stayed back even for a breath, we would not have survived.”

