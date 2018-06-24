Vadodara: Engineering student found hanging in hostel room Vadodara: Engineering student found hanging in hostel room

A first-year student of a private engineering college in Vadodara was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday. The decomposed body of 19-year-old Naitik Tandel was found by his roommate on Saturday morning when he reached the hostel to attend the new academic session, beginning Monday.

According to the police, the body could be three days old. Tandel, who hails from Kolak village in Valsad district, had arrived in Vadodara on June 20 for attending the new session at Babaria Institute of Technology where he had enrolled in the mechanical engineering course.

Police said that a suicide note, purportedly written by Tandel, was also found in his room. The note, addressed to his parents, urged them to donate both of his kidneys to his elder brother after his death. Tandel’s 24-year-old brother has been on dialysis after both of his kidneys failed, police said.

In the note, Tandel purportedly blamed no one for taking the extreme step, said police. The note also mentioned donating his clothes to certain people.

“We have not found any reason that led the19-year-old to take this step. The investigations are still underway. We have questioned his roommate who arrived today. His another roommate will arrive on Sunday. The parents of Tandel had tried to call him, but when he did not answer their call, they did not call him again as they had no idea that he would have taken such an extreme step,” said Inspector H P Parmar, who is investigating the case.

He added that no one in the college or hostel were aware of it till his roommate arrived on Saturday morning.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App