Vadodara election shock: Congress loses bastion in Ward 1 as rebel, BJP candidates script upset

For the BJP, winning two seats in Ward 1 of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation will be seen as a major victory. (File Photo)

The Congress on Tuesday suffered a major upset in its party bastion, Ward 1 of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, by losing three of four seats to the BJP and a rebel party candidate. It had won the full panel in 2021.

While Bhursinh Rathwa—a last-minute candidate—and Kundan Tailor won for the BJP, former Congress corporator Harish Patel won as an Independent candidate.

In a surprise move, the Vadodara unit of the Congress had fielded three women from Ward 1, dropping Harish. While four-term corporator Pushpa Vaghela stood from the general women’s seat, two-term corporator Ami Ravat was fielded from the general seat, and Sona Jaha Desai, wife of corporator Jaha Desai, stood from the reserved OBC women’s seat. Nikul Patel was fielded from the reserved ST seat. Among the four, only Vaghela won, retaining her seat for a fifth consecutive term.