Vadodara: Elderly woman allegedly dies by self-immolation

A 65-year-old destitute woman allegedly died by self-immolation at the premises of a company in Makarpura GIDC area of Vadodara on Sunday. Police told media persons that the woman was working as a caretaker of the said premises after being turned out of her house last year.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday when the woman identified as Santu was alone in the premises of the company named Sainath Electroplasters. Cops said that the elderly woman hailed from Dahod district. According to the investigating officer of the Manjalpur police station, the spot where the charred body of the victim was recovered did not have any other source of fire.

Police sub-inspector PS Shelana of Manjalpur police station said, “We have confirmed that the woman died by self-immolation. She was aged around 65. The owner of the company has told us that her sons live in Dahod, while she had taken shelter at the company site for about a year and a half since the lockdown and had been living there alone. The owners were providing her with food and clothing… She also had the habit of smoking beedi.”

The officer said that although the CCTV footage recovered from the spot is unclear, fire officials have confirmed that the fire was possibly started by the woman herself. Shelana said, “There was no electric switch or wire in the place where she was found charred. Her handcart was also reduced to ashes along with some other plastic items belonging to the company. Fire officials have confirmed that the fire was possibly started with the intention of self-immolation…The woman was not agile, but in the footage, she is seen covering a distance of 15 metres very quickly, right after being engulfed by the flames.”

The Manjalpur police station has registered a case of accidental death and handed over the mortal remains of the woman to her sons, following an autopsy of her body at the SSG hospital.