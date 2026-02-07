Vadodara doctors stunned as 1-year-old’s ‘pneumonia’ turns out to be a LED bulb lodged in lung

The chest X‑ray of a one‑year‑old boy stunned doctors at a Vadodara hospital in Gujarat this week, revealing an unexpected finding—an LED bulb lodged inside the airway.

The parents of the toddler had brought their child to the paediatric department of Gujarat Medical Education Research Society’s (GMERS) Gotri hospital from Malsar village in Anand district following complaints of cold, cough, and fever that had been unresolved for close to two months. He was also treated for pneumonia.

After he was referred to the ENT department, an X-ray of his chest revealed a foreign body lodged in his right bronchus—the airway that leads from the windpipe to the lung. When the ENT doctors took a close look, they were surprised to see a 1cm broad LED bulb lodged inside the airway, completely blocking the right lung, which was “on the verge of collapse”.