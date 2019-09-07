Vadodara: Doctor arrested for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

The Godhra police on Thursday night arrested gynecologist Sujat Vali, four days after he was booked on Sunday after a video of him calling dargahs a place of false beliefs, went viral. Vali was released on bail on Friday.

Advertising

“Based on video evidence, we arrested Dr Vali and produced him in court. He was released on bail today. He had later also posted a video apologising (for his remarks),” investigating officer H C Rathwa said. More than 100 people carried out a march after the video went viral on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to the Superinten-dent of Police to take necessary action against Vali. The memorandum alleged that Vali had uploaded similar content earlier too and should be punished this time so that he does not do it again.

Vali was Sunday booked under IPC section 295 (a) (Defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and IPC 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

According to the complaint, Vali, himself a member of the Bohra community, had “defiled and insulted” the Ajmer dargah of the renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.