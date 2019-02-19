Toggle Menu
Vadodara doctor accused of rape held in Mumbaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/vadodara-doctor-accused-of-rape-held-in-mumbai-5590134/

Vadodara doctor accused of rape held in Mumbai

According to the complainant, Dalal, who is a married man and has two children, had promised to marry her and developed physical relationship with her.

rape, rape in pretext of marriage, rape charges, doctor charged of rfape, vadodara new, vadodara, indian express
The neurosurgeon, Dr Yashesh Dalal, was booked under charges of rape, criminal intimidation and under IT Act sections. (Representational image)

Vadodara-based neurosurgeon, who had gone absconding after being accused of rape by a physiotherapist, was arrested by the Vadodara crime branch from Mumbai on Monday. The neurosurgeon, Dr Yashesh Dalal, was booked under charges of rape, criminal intimidation and under IT Act sections. Police said the woman, who is a divorcee, had been working at Dr Dalal’s clinic since 2012 after returning from Canada. In her complaint, she had alleged that Dalal, who is a married man and has two children, had promised to marry her and developed physical relationship with her. The doctor had allegedly threatened to make public her intimate photos after she had refused to give in to his demands.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gujarat HC refuses to quash FIR against NCP MLA over police station brawl
2 Ahmedabad: Wife among 4 held for jawan’s murder
3 Thirty eight held, 200 booked for Saturday’s clash in Ahmedabad's Shahpur area