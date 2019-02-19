Vadodara doctor accused of rape held in Mumbai

Vadodara-based neurosurgeon, who had gone absconding after being accused of rape by a physiotherapist, was arrested by the Vadodara crime branch from Mumbai on Monday. The neurosurgeon, Dr Yashesh Dalal, was booked under charges of rape, criminal intimidation and under IT Act sections. Police said the woman, who is a divorcee, had been working at Dr Dalal’s clinic since 2012 after returning from Canada. In her complaint, she had alleged that Dalal, who is a married man and has two children, had promised to marry her and developed physical relationship with her. The doctor had allegedly threatened to make public her intimate photos after she had refused to give in to his demands.