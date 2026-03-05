Vadodara district court evacuated after bomb threat email

Court proceedings for the day had just begun when the threat email was reported. (Express file photo)

The Vadodara district court complex in Diwalipura was evacuated on Thursday after an email threatening a bomb blast was received, more than two weeks after similar threats targeted multiple courts in Gujarat.

Court proceedings for the day had just begun when the threat email was reported, bringing the work to a halt as lawyers, litigants and judges left the premises to allow the police to sanitise the complex.

Teams from the Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Special Operations Group (SOG) police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the court premises to ensure safe evacuation and undertake checks.