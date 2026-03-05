Vadodara district court evacuated after bomb threat email

The incident comes weeks after schools and district courts in Gujarat received bomb threat emails, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

2 min readVadodaraMar 5, 2026 02:40 PM IST
Vadodara district court bomb threatCourt proceedings for the day had just begun when the threat email was reported. (Express file photo)
The Vadodara district court complex in Diwalipura was evacuated on Thursday after an email threatening a bomb blast was received, more than two weeks after similar threats targeted multiple courts in Gujarat.

Court proceedings for the day had just begun when the threat email was reported, bringing the work to a halt as lawyers, litigants and judges left the premises to allow the police to sanitise the complex.

Teams from the Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Special Operations Group (SOG) police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the court premises to ensure safe evacuation and undertake checks.

Senior police officials said that the Cyber Crime police station has begun a probe into the email received on the official email address of the court.

“There are some courts in Rajasthan and other parts of the country that have also received emails, we have learnt,” a police official said. “We are investigating the email, and the Cyber Crime police are trying to ascertain its source…So far, no suspicious object has been found on the premises,” the official added.

Thursday’s threat email comes weeks after schools and district courts in the state received similar emails on February 16 and 17, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The Ahmedabad DCB had on Tuesday arrested an accused from West Bengal for sending the alleged emails to schools and district courts.

