Vadodara: 10-feet crocodile rescued from Dev river days after girl’s death

Volunteers rescued a 10-foot crocodile from the Dev river in Valva village of Vadodara district, 48 hours after a 16-year-old was killed by one on the banks of the river.

Another crocodile, estimated to be about 13-feet-long, is yet to be caught. The victim, Tulsi Naika, was dragged away on July 2, while she was washing clothes on the riverbank. Volunteer Hemant Vadhwana, whose group had received a call to retrieve the body of the girl on Friday, caught the crocodile Sunday but said the one that attacked the girl is yet to be caught.

Vadhwana said, “We had set up the cage on the river bank after retrieving the girl’s body on Friday. Nearly 48 hours later, we caught one of the two crocodiles the villagers spotted in the river. This one, about 10-feet-long, is the smaller of the two. The other one, who has evaded the cage so far, is expected to be about 13-feet-long. Usually, crocodiles that are about 11-feet and above attack humans. We are hoping to get the second crocodile soon.”