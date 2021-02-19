Vadodara DCB arrests Delhi resident for cyber fraud

Sharma was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the Information Technology Act. (Representational Image)

The cyber cell of the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Wednesday nabbed a 24-year-old resident of New Delhi in the case of fake social media profile created in the name of Commissioner of Police, Vadodara city, Shamsher Singh.

Yogesh Sharma alias Ramkumar from Delhi, was arrested from where he had been hiding while running a racket to create fake social media profiles of public figures and luring unsuspecting followers to transfer money into a bank account via a phone payment application.

The release from the DCB said, “Using human and technical intelligence, the officers tracked down Sharma from Delhi. He had created fake profiles of about 50 political personalities, police officers as well as others by hacking their social media profiles and stealing personal information. He then sent out messages to their followers on their account seeking financial help.”

