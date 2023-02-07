Vadodara DCB arrests 3 VMC employees in land grab case

The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) Tuesday arrested three employees of the town planning department of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) for their alleged involvement in a case of land grabbing of a government property worth Rs 100 crore at Danteshwar.

The accused were identified as Deputy Town Planning Officer of VMC Soham Patel, and junior clerk Nirmal Kantharia and draftsman Shana Tadvi.

The DCB had arrested three persons — Sanjay Parmar and his wife as well as a 70-year-old woman Shanta Rathore — in the land grabbing case on January 25.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, AH Rathod said that the investigators suspected the involvement of government employees in helping create forged documents and also make fraudulent entries into the government records for the land parcel located in Danteshwar.

“Examination of the revenue and land records made it clear that the accused had worked in connivance with government officials who had access to the records. Therefore, the three VMC employees have been arrested for further probe… Tadvi, who complained of uneasiness after his arrest, was taken to a hospital.”

According to police, Sanjay Parmar, and his wife connived with the officials to add the name of co-accused Shanta Rathore (70) as the owner of the land, which belongs to the District Collector of Vadodara.

Thereafter, the Parmars floated a real estate scheme on the land, constructing duplex homes — 27 of which have also been sold to unsuspecting customers at a rate of Rs 70 lakh each.

A local court has already rejected the bail plea of Parmars. The DCB officials are now also investigating the involvement of officials from the local Mamlatdar office in the forging of official revenue records.