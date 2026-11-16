Fake parcels, drug case threats: How Vadodara man extorted Rs 2 crore over video calls

Posing as a police inspector on video calls, threatening people with arrest in money laundering and drug cases, and coercing them into transferring lakhs of rupees—this was the alleged modus operandi of a 33-year-old Vadodara man arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with four cyber fraud cases involving more than Rs 2 crore.

Brijesh Ramchandra Patel, a resident of Neelkanth Residency behind the Air Force station in Makarpura, was arrested near the Vasad toll plaza based on technical surveillance and human intelligence. He was wanted in cases registered at Akota and Panigate police stations in Vadodara and Adipur and Gandhidham ‘A’ Division police stations in Kutch district. The four cases together involve alleged fraudulent transactions of approximately Rs 2.04 crore.

M M Rajput, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vadodara City Cyber Crime, said the team received information that Patel, who had been absconding in the Akota and Panigate cases registered in 2025, would be passing through the Vasad toll plaza. Acting on the inputs, a team tracked him down and apprehended him.

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“Preliminary investigation revealed that Patel allegedly operated through a network of bank accounts opened in the names of acquaintances and a company to facilitate online financial fraud. These accounts were allegedly used to route unauthorised transactions and siphon off money obtained through cybercrime,” Rajput said.

In the Akota case, Patel allegedly procured a bank account and banking kit opened in another person’s name at a Karnataka Bank branch on Old Padra Road. The account was allegedly used for unauthorised transactions amounting to Rs 11.30 lakh. Patel allegedly received commission for providing the account for the fraudulent transactions.

In the Panigate case, Patel and his father allegedly used a bank account opened in the name of their company, RPCL India Private Limited, at an Axis Bank branch in the city. Between April 27, 2024, and June 11, 2024, unauthorised transactions amounting to Rs 1.20 crore were allegedly routed through the account.

The two cases registered in Kutch involved a different modus operandi, with the accused allegedly impersonating police officers to place victims under psychological pressure and extort money.

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The police said the accused and his associates would call people, claiming that their parcels had been seized by the Mumbai police’s LT Marg police station. “They would subsequently pose as police inspectors during video calls and threaten to implicate the victims in money laundering, RBI and drug-related cases. The threats were allegedly used to intimidate victims into transferring money online,” Rajput said.

Money laundering, drug charges

In the Adipur case, the accused allegedly first identified himself as an India Post International Service official before posing as a police inspector. He allegedly threatened the complainant with criminal proceedings and coerced him into transferring Rs 36.63 lakh from an SBI account and other bank accounts. Rajput added that a similar method was allegedly used in the Gandhidham ‘A’ Division case, where the accused and his associates impersonated India Post officials and Mumbai police personnel. The complainant was allegedly threatened with money laundering and drug-related charges and coerced into transferring another Rs 36.63 lakh.

The police said victims were repeatedly subjected to psychological pressure through phone and video calls, with the accused allegedly exploiting their fear of arrest and criminal prosecution to extract money.

Following his arrest, Patel was handed over to Akota police station for further investigation. The Crime Branch has informed the other police stations where cases have been registered against him.