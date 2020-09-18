Vadodara ‘custodial death’: CID seeks lie detection test on six accused policemen

The six accused include then inspector at Fatehgunj police station DB Gohil, sub-inspector DM Rabari and Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) jawans Pankaj Mavjibhai, Yogendra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai and Hitesh Shambubhai. (Representational)

The Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID), investigating the alleged custodial death of a man at the Fatehgunj police station in December 2019, submitted before the Gujarat High Court on Thursday that it has been unable to extract any information from the six accused policemen booked in the case.

The investigating officer has applied at the Forensics Sciences Laboratory at Gandhinagar to conduct lie detection tests on the accused and sought 10 more days from the court. A division bench headed by Justice Sonia Gokani granted the time.

Advocate Imtijaykhan Kureshi, representing Salim Shaik, son of the victim, told this paper, “The CID took the six accused policemen in custody for 10 days on the basis of 16 issues that they wanted to probe. However, they were unable to get information on any of the them. The CID submitted before the court today that they have already sent an application to FSL Gandhinagar seeking permission to conduct lie detection tests on all the accused and have accordingly sought for time for the same, if approved.”

The six accused include then inspector at Fatehgunj police station DB Gohil, sub-inspector DM Rabari and Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) jawans Pankaj Mavjibhai, Yogendra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai and Hitesh Shambubhai.

Babu Nisar Sheikh (65), a resident of Telengana, reportedly went missing on December 10, 2019, after he was apprehended by Fatehgunj police on suspicion of theft. An assistant head constable at the PS had stated that Nisar was tortured by the six accused in a bid to extract a confession.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.