Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Vadodara: CUG gets 100 acre land for campus

CUG which came into existence in 2009 did not have its own land for the last nine years which led to student agitations on the campus. 

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Published: August 10, 2018 12:52:59 am

Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel on Thursday declared that 100 acres of land has been allotted to the Central University of Gujarat in Kundhela village in Vadodara by the state government. CUG which came into existence in 2009 did not have its own land for the last nine years which led to student agitations on the campus.

 

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement