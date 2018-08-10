Vadodara: CUG gets 100 acre land for campus

Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel on Thursday declared that 100 acres of land has been allotted to the Central University of Gujarat in Kundhela village in Vadodara by the state government. CUG which came into existence in 2009 did not have its own land for the last nine years which led to student agitations on the campus.

