Double dose of reptile drama for Vadodara residents: Crocodiles stray into urban areas late at night

While Vadodara is accustomed to crocodiles roaming its streets during the monsoon, two large reptiles surprised residents by venturing into urban areas on a clear Wednesday night. The dual sightings, in the heart of the city and on its outskirts, sparked a mix of panic and curiosity before wildlife teams successfully rescued them,

Two crocodiles—one measuring six feet and the other ten feet—were rescued from Urmi Bridge and Jambuva, respectively. Both crocodiles had ventured out of the water late at night, causing a commotion in their respective areas. Volunteers from the rescue teams arrived and safely transported the crocodiles to the social forestry department, where they were released back into the rivers they inhabit.