Double dose of reptile drama for Vadodara residents: Crocodiles stray into urban areas late at night

Wildlife teams rescued the crocodiles and released them back into the rivers. Forest officials cite the seasonal shift from winter to summer as the reason the crocodiles are venturing out.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraMar 5, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Vadodara crocodileOne of the crocodiles which strayed into urban areas in Vadodara.
While Vadodara is accustomed to crocodiles roaming its streets during the monsoon, two large reptiles surprised residents by venturing into urban areas on a clear Wednesday night. The dual sightings, in the heart of the city and on its outskirts, sparked a mix of panic and curiosity before wildlife teams successfully rescued them,

Two crocodiles—one measuring six feet and the other ten feet—were rescued from Urmi Bridge and Jambuva, respectively. Both crocodiles had ventured out of the water late at night, causing a commotion in their respective areas. Volunteers from the rescue teams arrived and safely transported the crocodiles to the social forestry department, where they were released back into the rivers they inhabit.

A six-foot crocodile was spotted wandering across the Urmi Bridge in the Sama area of the city late Wednesday night, amidst heavy traffic and a few pedestrians. Local residents alerted forest officials and volunteer teams, who quickly arrived to rescue the crocodile as a crowd gathered to watch. Forest officials explained that the crocodile had strayed onto the main road from the nearby Vishwamitri River.

A ten-foot-long crocodile was rescued from Gokul Duplex near the Jambuva Bridge, located on the outskirts of Vadodara city. The crocodile had wandered into a residential area from the nearby Dhadhar River. According to residents, a child from the neighbourhood first spotted the crocodile and informed his mother, who then raised the alarm. This prompted residents to call the forest department, which sent officials who successfully rescued the crocodile.

Karansinh Rajput, the range forest officer of Vadodara, told The Indian Express that crocodiles frequently leave the rivers to bask in the warmth during seasonal changes.

Rajput said, “It is common for crocodiles to venture out during this season as we shift from winter to summer. They often stray into the residential areas that are close to the rivers.”

“In both cases, the crocodiles had come out from the rivers close by. They were rescued and released into their respective habitats: the one from Urmi Bridge into the Vishwamitri and the one from Jambuva into the Dhadhar River,” added Rajput

