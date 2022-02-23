Vadodara: Court asks ‘victim’ woman to record police statement

A local court in Vadodara Tuesday directed the defence counsel to bring the woman, who was allegedly converted by the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for marriage and described as a “victim” in a police FIR, to record her statement before the investigating officer.

The court, hearing the anticipatory bail application of the Missionaries of Charity, made the direction following an argument by the prosecution that the Gujarat High Court stay over the use of Section 3 and 4 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act in August last year only pertained to conversion for marriage and not other conversions, which the organisation has been accused of.

During the hearing Tuesday, District Government Pleader Anil Desai told the court that the HC had stayed the two sections of the act only in regard with the amendment of including conversions for inter-faith marriage under the purview of the law. “The Gujarat government has appealed in the Supreme Court against the stay on the two sections. It has been clarified that the two sections have only been stayed for the purpose of conversion in inter-faith marriages. The police case against MoC is not only for the conversion of the Punjabi woman for marriage but also for the children sheltered in the home. The court has directed the woman mentioned in the FIR to appear before the investigating officers and perform the duty of recording her statement so that the court knows if the affidavit was made under duress,” Desai told The Indian Express.

The court decision comes even as the woman had submitted an affidavit before the court stating she was “not forcefully converted” and the police case has “caused damage to her image in the society” as her interfaith marriage was with “her will and consent”.

However, the police are yet to record the woman’s statement. Considering the prosecution plea that the woman had not appeared before the police, despite repeated summons, Additional Sessions Judge RT Panchal rebuked the defence saying it was “hiding” the victim.

In response, defence counsel Jahangir Shaikh, appearing for MoC, argued the woman was “fearful of arrest and harassment” but assured the court that she would record her statement before the police. “The police investigations have left everyone in the shelter home as well as the woman anxious. We tried to reason with the court that the woman has submitted her affidavit denying the forced conversion. But the court asked us to bring her before the investigating officers. So, the woman will record her statement before the police on Wednesday,” Shaikh told The Indian Express.

The court had, in December, directed the police to submit a clarification from the office of the government pleader of the Gujarat HC, regarding the use of the two stayed sections, under which the Vadodara city police on December 12 had booked the administration of the Vadodara Home for Girls of the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Theresa.

The two accused members of MoC had approached the Vadodara court seeking anticipatory bail through an application filed on December 21.