Vadodara: Couple found dead, cops say they drowned themselves

A 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Mahisagar river in Umreth taluka of Anand district on Tuesday.

Advertising

According to police, the two were in a relationship and were afraid that their families would not accept it.

As per police, Amisha Parmar (18), a student of Class 12, and Anand Zala (21), an apprentice at GIDC Vadodara, left their homes on Monday. They had allegedly told their parents that they were going for New Year celebrations. However, when they did not return till next morning, their families started looking for them.

Their bodies, police said, were found floating in the river. Local, who identified them as residents of Shili village in Umreth, fished out their bodies. Anand’s bike was also found near the spot.

“The couple did not leave any suicide note. But following an investigation we found that the two were in love and feared their relationship would not be accepted by their parents since they belonged to the same village. Hence, they committed suicide. The parents of the two were unaware that they were in a relationship. The cause of death was confirmed to be drowning,” said investigating officer Ravindra Makwana.

A case of accidental death has been registered.