Two arrested for running ‘couple boxes’ at Vadodara restaurant: police

Two persons were arrested for allegedly running “couple’s boxes” at a restaurant in the Fatehgunj area of Gujarat’s Vadodara city on Friday.

According to the Sayajigunj police, the accused—Chetan Hadiya, 31, and Sagar Ravaliya, 22—charged Rs 250 for spending an hour in the “couple’s boxes”. They were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Inspector RG Jadeja said the police acted on a tip-off and raided the restaurant, where they also found seven couples occupying individual cubicles. The couples, the police said, were let off with a warning but the two managers were booked.

A release from the police station said, “The said restaurant, Lunch Box (Box Cafe), had created illegal couple boxes in order to facilitate private space for couples. The boxes (cubicles) were created such that no one can view the persons occupying the boxes…When the two accused were separately questioned, they gave conflicting answers regarding the purpose of such a facility.”