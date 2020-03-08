Ahmadabad: Vadodara corporation averts crisis, withdraws money from Yes Bank

Sources in the VSCDL said that at least two other Smart City Development companies in Gujarat, who have their funds parked in Yes Bank, are now looking at options to secure their funds.(File) Sources in the VSCDL said that at least two other Smart City Development companies in Gujarat, who have their funds parked in Yes Bank, are now looking at options to secure their funds.(File)

Even as several customers of Yes Bank are anxious about their deposits in the bank which has run into trouble and is hoping for a government-backed bailout by SBI and LIC, the Vadodara Smart City Development Ltd (VSCDL) got lucky withdrawing the government grant for smart cities of Rs 265 crore that was parked in the bank since the inception of the company.

The wing of the Vadodara civic administration made its move over a period of time to negotiate a higher interest rate with the Bank of Baroda (BoB), where it moved the funds this week in the nick of time before the RBI imposed the moratorium on the bank.

VSCDL had approached the BoB to transfer its Rs 265 crore from Yes Bank earlier this year, after rumors of trouble in the private sector bank grew louder. The decision was made after the VSCDL received the General Resolution of the Finance Department of the Gujarat government sent to all its departments in November 2019 enlisting names of banks from which they could accept bank guarantee from contractors bidding for projects.

The list did not feature Yes bank, which prompted the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to reject a bidder, thus setting the ball rolling for the VSCDL to rethink its bank deposits.

A senior official of the VSCDL said, “The list came out in November as a caution… It includes all nationalised banks and 15 private sector and cooperative banks but it did not feature Yes Bank. We learnt that AMC had already rejected a contractor having guarantee specifically from Yes Bank. It got the members on the VSCDL board to rethink the decision to keep funds in the account.”

Around the same time, a local activist also shot a letter to the VMC advising that the VSCDL must move its funds from the troubled bank to a nationalised bank.

“Once we received the GR, we had already begun the process of transferring the funds. We had Rs 310 crore in October and we made payments for some Smart City projects. The balance was about Rs 268 crore. We also made it necessary for the VSDCL to take a clearance from the general board before taking decisions like opening new bank accounts and keeping deposits, which was initially not needed when the VSCDL was formed three years ago,” Satish Patel, Director of VSCDL, who is also the chairman of a cooperative bank said.

“We decided to make a request to the new bank to give a substantial interest rate on the amount since it was a Central Government fund and a big sum. The negotiations went on for a few weeks and we finally signed our cheque transfer as a special case last week and the transaction was completed on Tuesday,” Patel added..

He further said that after the VSCDL conveyed its intention to Yes Bank to withdraw the sum, officials of the bank offered a higher interest. “They came to me about 13 times offering a higher interest to have us continue with them. Even our officers said the interest there was higher but we could see this coming and decided to move the funds to BoB. We asked Bharat Dangar (former Vadodara Mayor and BJP leader) to help us get a better interest rate at BoB since he is a shareholder director. It took about a month to have the formalities complete. We are indeed lucky that we were able to transfer the funds in time,” he said. Patel also said the VSCDL still has about Rs 4 crore uncleared cheques at Yes Bank.

The GR, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, names 15 private sectors banks, including four cooperative banks. They are Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI bank, Baroda Gramin Bank, DCB, Indusind, Kotak Mahindra, RBL, Nutan Nagrik Sahkari Bank, Rajkot Nagrik Sahkari Bank, Saurashtra Gramin Bank, The Ahmedabad Mercantile Cooperative Bank, Kalupur Commercial Cooperative Bank, Mehsana Urban Cooperative Bank and Surat District Cooperative Bank. The GR states, “Guarantees issued by the following (private) banks will be accepted until March 31, 2020.” The aim, it says of releasing the GR is to allow the “tendering authorities to ascertain the authenticity of the bank guarantee and set up necessary internal control procedures.”

Apart from the VSCDL, the Baroda Cricket Association also removed some of its BCCI funds from Yes Bank and transferred it to other nationalised banks. Ajit Patel, treasurer of BCA, said, “We were advised to remove our funds from Yes Bank so we transferred some of it to nationalised banks a few months ago but we have about Rs 25 lakh stuck in Yes Bank. They are funds meant to pay income tax. We hope that the government will allow us to pay that money to the IT department.”

Sources in the VSCDL said that at least two other Smart City Development companies in Gujarat, who have their funds parked in Yes Bank, are now looking at options to secure their funds.

