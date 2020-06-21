Vadodara: Constable, 6 others booked for ‘birthday celebrations’

Despite the relaxations by the state government since June 1, curfew hours continue to be in force between 9 pm and 5 am. (Representational) Despite the relaxations by the state government since June 1, curfew hours continue to be in force between 9 pm and 5 am. (Representational)

A police constable attached with Chhani police station in Vadodara has been booked for participating in birthday celebrations during curfew hours, police said on Sunday. A purported video of the celebrations had gone viral on June 20 and was brought to the notice of the higher police officials. As per the complaint, the incident took place on a service road outside Saptapadi party plot in Chhani.

Despite the relaxations by the state government since June 1, curfew hours continue to be in force between 9 pm and 5 am.

In the purported video, the participants are seen bursting crackers on the road, with bikes parked nearby and four cakes tabled on them. As the group sings birthday wishes and captures the entire event on their cameras, they are also heard telling each other that they should not circulate or share the video with anyone.

“As soon as the video was brought to our notice, we filed an offence for violating prohibitory orders, after identifying those seen in the video including the constable. They will be arrested as per protocol,” said Police inspector RS Dodiya, in-charge at Chhani police station.

Constable Harshdeep Singh and six others, including the one whose birthday was being celebrated, have been booked under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. Apart from Singh, the others who been named in the FIR are juveniles in conflict with law, the police said.

An inquiry has also been initiated under the Assistant Commissioner of Police, ‘A’ division, against the constable. “I have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter and the report is expected within seven days. Based on the report, further actions will be taken,” said PH Bhesaniya, ACP, ‘A’ Division.

