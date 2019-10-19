Vadodara: Congress protests against VMC over water supply crisis

The Vadodara unit of Congress staged a protest against the BJP-run Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Friday, over the issue of insufficient water supply in the city. The women’s wing of the party heckled mayor Dr Jigisha Sheth in the VMC Sabha hall, after which the monthly session of the general board of the civic body was suspended.

For over eight months, Vadodara has been facing an acute crisis of water supply with several parts of the city receiving contaminated water and now, an issue of insufficient water in many parts of the city.

Late on Thursday evening, state minister Yogesh Patel also chaired a meeting with several water experts including former engineers of VMC, after a direction from the Chief Minister’s Office to resolve the issue of water crisis in Vadodara. On Friday, ahead of the general board meeting, the women’s wing of Congress staged a protest and cornered the mayor, demanding immediate action to resolve the crisis being faced by the city.

Earlier this week, another Congress corporator Chirag Zaveri had also staged a protest in the office of the VMC Commissioner, demanding immediate resolution of the issue of insufficient water in his ward area of Manjalpur.

A senior official of the VMC said that while the issue of contamination has been contained after the treatment of the Nimeta filtration plant, VMC engineers are unable to ascertain the reason why the pressure of the water supply has reduced in most parts of the city in the last few months. The team, comprising of water supply experts, has now been stationed in the city in order to help the VMC water supply department in resolving the issue.