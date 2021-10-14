Vadodara: Cong demands action against school teacher

The Vadodara unit of the Congress Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the district collector against a private school teacher, who was purportedly seen making derogatory remarks against Mahatama Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during an online class session. The video of the purported incident had gone viral on social media .

In their memorandum to the district collector, the Congress leaders have sought action against the teacher and the school.

Vadodara Congress unit President said, “The teacher has presented the distorted version of factual history and disrespected leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru. The teacher should be immediately suspended…..”

The Congress leaders also met the principal of the school and handed over a memorandum, seeking immediate action against the teacher. The party, in a release, said that the trustee of the school has promised appropriate action against the teacher purportedly seen in the viral video.