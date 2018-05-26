Vadodara colony says no to underage domestic helps

A residential colony in Vadodara has resolved not to allow minors from working as domestic helps. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) A residential colony in Vadodara has resolved not to allow minors from working as domestic helps. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A residential colony of about 268 independent villas has resolved to bar minors from being employed as domestic help in an attempt to prevent child labour. The residents of Pratham Residency on Waghodia Road have put up a notice on the entrance of the colony, warning people against employing minors in their homes. The managing committee of the society passed a resolution last week after it was noticed that several domestic maids would send their minor children to work in their absence.

According to the members of the society, more than 25 domestic helps work in the complex that has a full occupancy of 268 families. Increasingly, residents noticed that the domestic maids employed by the owners would substitute their children – mostly minors – to work in their place while taking up a new job in the neighbouring colonies. Sai Dekhane, a resident, said, “We noticed that many maids abruptly began sending their children, mostly minor girls, to work in their place. The job involves cleaning the house, sweeping, mopping, washing utensils and in some cases, all the household chores. Within our society, many members raised objection to the fact that we were promoting child labour by our silence. We have all resolved that we will not employ maids who send their minor children to work.”

The decision to put up a notice on the gate of the society was made to caution owners about the legal risks of allowing minors to work in homes. Daxesh Dave, president of the managing committee of the society, said, “We have put up the notice citing the legal position in the matter where the owners of the house will be held responsible in case of any checking or inspection by child protection authorities of the district.”

