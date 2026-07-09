Luxury CNG bus carrying workers catches fire in Vadodara, none hurt

The police said the bus was completely gutted by the time firefighters arrived at the scene. (Representational image)

A private CNG luxury bus transporting employees to work caught fire near Sardar Estate in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Thursday morning as the driver and occupants scrambled to safety seconds before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Officials said the bus was completely gutted by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

The bus, operated by Shah Travels, was on its way to drop employees at a company in Ranoli around 6 am.

The officers with the Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services said that after picking up two staff members early in the morning, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle. “Within moments, a suspected electrical short circuit triggered a fire that spread swiftly through the CNG-powered bus. The occupants dashed out of the bus, in the nick of time,” said an officer.